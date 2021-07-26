DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "The Final Frame" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "The Final Frame", the eleventh episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, August 8th, and will be directed by series star Jes Macallan. While the most recent episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow took a bit of a serious tone when it saw John Constantine (Matt Ryan) regain magic thanks to using a dangerous potion, from the look of things "The Final Frame" will have some hilarious shenanigans involved when the Legends end up at a cosmic bowling alley against their will while, elsewhere, wedding planning for Ava and Sara continues.

The episode, according to the synopsis, will also see Nate attempt to plan a romantic date for himself and Zari, though nothing goes quite to plan and when it comes to those wedding plans for Ava and Sara, Gary and Behrad try to help though with those two involved, one can only imagine that chaos will ensue. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

After "The Final Frame", DC's Legends of Tomorrow heads into its final four episodes of the season and while the synopsis and the preview for next week's episode do not note much in terms of what's next for Constantine, it was announced on Sunday that Season 6 will see the departure of the character. While Matt Ryan will remain on the series for Season 7 in a new role, Constantine's story will end this season so we will likely get a bit more of what's to come for Constantine after his failed attempt to restore his magic in "Bad Blood".

"While John Constantine’s arc on the show is coming to an end in season six, Matt Ryan’s journey with the Legends is not over," executive producer Phil Klemmer told fans while making the announcement.

"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone," Ryan told fans. "The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Final Frame" airs on August 8th.