The Internet Reacts to Wally West Joining ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow gave fans a truly one-of-a-kind installment — including a familiar face officially joining the team.

Spoilers for tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Here I Go Again”, below!

Tonight’s episode largely focused on Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe), the only member of the team to not be stuck in a somewhat unusual “time loop.” By the episode’s end, Zari and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) had figured out how to set things back to normal, audience members were met with a unique surprise.

Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) traveled to 2018 to track down The Flash‘s Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), telling Wally that the Legends need his help in saving the universe.

The idea of Wally making the jump from Flash to Legends has been kicking around in fans’ minds for quite a while now, especially after Wally briefly appeared in Legends‘ season three premiere. Following the departure of both halves of Firestorm — Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) — those involved with the show hinted that an existing Arrowverse character would be joining the show, with Wally being floated as one of the main theories.

Exactly a month ago, Lonsdale was officially added to the show, and fans have been excited to see him join the team ever since. So as you’d expect, seeing Wally make his Legends of Tomorrow debut has earned a pretty positive response online, both from avid Legends fans and more casual viewers. Here’s a roundup of those responses.

FINALLY SOMEONE IS USING WALLY!! Please don't let me down @TheCW_Legends. #LegendsOfTomorrow

DOES WALLY HAVE A MAN BUN??? #LegendsOfTomorrow

WALLY OH MY GOD I GOT CHILLS #LegendsOfTomorrow

YASSS!!! Can't wait for Wally to join Sara's band of idiots #LegendsOfTomorrow

It feels so good to have Wally West back on our screens @KeiynanLonsdale #LegendsOfTomorrow

MY BOI WALLY SO PEACEFUL LOOKING. RIP WHY YOU RUIN IT #LegendsOfTomorrow

