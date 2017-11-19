‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Reveals First Look at Zari’s Costume

On the Halloween episode of Legends of Tomorrow, audiences got their first glimpse of what new team member Zari looked like in costume when the team suited up to go trick or treating with young Ray Palmer. However, that costume might have just been for Halloween. Photos for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event reveal Zari in a completely different costume.

A promotional photo for the upcoming “Crisis on Earth-X” shows the combined Arrowverse heroes on the deck of the Waverider in what looks almost like a yearbook-style photo. The costumed heroes are all suited up and ready to go and if you look carefully, Zari (Tala Ashe) near the front left, right next to Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) in a new and improved version of her costume. Check it out in the photo below.

Unlike the first, Halloween version of her costume, Zari’s new look is closer in style to what Amaya wears in that it’s fitted, black with yellow/gold accents, and the neckline is shaped to prominently display her amulet. The previous version of the costume appeared to be a nod to The Secrets of Isis, the Saturday morning television show where the first incarnation of the character known as Isis in DC Comics, appeared. That costume was white with flowy, bell-like sleeves and gold accents that appeared to take a page out of fashions from the mid-1970s — when The Secrets of Isis aired.

The new, dark colored, and less dated version of the costume is strikingly different any of the character’s comic incarnations, but it also may have a connection to the character’s canon history. In comics, Adrianna Tomaz/Isis is a female counterpart to the character Black Adam. Black Adam’s costume is black with gold accents and, while Zari’s new look doesn’t have a big gold lightning bolt zagging across its chest, it does have gold accents in what could be a nod to the character’s comics history.

Of course, Zari isn’t the only character fans will get to see in a “new” costume in the two-night “Crisis on Earth-X.” As seen in the newly-released extended preview for the Arrowverse crossover event, the Nazi versions of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Kara Danvers/Supergirl each have their strikingly different costumes as well.

Crisis on Earth-X airs Monday, November 27th with Supergirl and Arrow, the concludes on Tuesday, November 28th with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.