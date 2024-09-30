Last Chance To Get The LEGO Batman Returns Batcave Shadow Box Set

With Michael Keaton turning back the clock to 1988-89 by reprising his roles as Batman and Beetlejuice, nostalgia for Tim Burton's original Batman films are at an all-time high. With that in mind, this is your last chance to grab LEGO's 76252 Batcave Shadow Box before its officially retired. The set clocks in with a hefty 3981 pieces, and recreates the entire Batcave from the 1992 film Batman Returns in high detail. Naturally, the Batmobile is also included and buildable in the set.

The 76252 Batcave Shadow Box is priced at $399.99 and can be ordered right here at LEGO.com until the remaining stock sells out. Note that promotions attached to the purchase are expected to be available for LEGO's new slate of releases for October 2024. You can check out more soon-to-be-retired LEGO sets right here.

When the Batman LEGO shadow box is closed, you'll see elements of the interior through the Batman emblem. When opened, you'll get the full Batcave complete with gadgets, moveable elements, and minifigures that include Max Shreck, The Penguin, Catwoman, 2 versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne. Basically, it offers you two awesome options for display.

Special features of the set include the ability to change the computer screen and open and close the tool store and illuminated (light brick) Batsuit vault. The Batmobile also has a roof that opens to accommodate a Batman minifigure and a cog that can be turned to unveil two blasters.

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. You can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.