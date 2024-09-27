Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On October 1st 2024
The collection includes big releases in the LEGO Star Wars, Super Mario, and Wednesday lineups.
It's going to be another light month of new releases for LEGO in October, but they wouldn't let a month go by without offering a few exciting sets. This time the spotlight falls on the LEGO Star Wars UCS Jabba's Sail Barge (75397), the sets inspired by Tim Burton's Wednesday series on Netflix, and the Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi (71438). What's more, LEGO has some fun promotions gifts planned as gifts with your purchase. Details on the full LEGO lineup for October 2024 can be found below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET on September 30th / October 1st unless otherwise indicated. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.
LEGO Promotional Offers For October 2024
- Halloween Pumpkin (40697) / – See at LEGO
- Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Set (40730) – See at LEGO: This set will be available as a gift with the purchase of the Jabba's Barge set (see below).
- Additional offers might be available .Keep tabs on LEGO's offers page for updates on promotions.
LEGO's Best Sets For October 2024
- LEGO Star Wars UCS Jabba's Sail Barge (75397) / $499.99 – See at LEGO: This set will be available first to LEGO Insiders on October 3rd – 5th. It will be available to everyone at 12am ET on October 6th. Note that there's a good chance that the Luke Skywalker Lightsaber freebie that's included with this set will sell out before the general launch.
- LEGO '66 Batmobile (76328) / $149.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi (71438) / $129.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney (21352) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Wednesday: Wednesday & Enid's Dorm Room (76781) / $89.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Wednesday: Wednesday Addams Figure (76780) / $49.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Wednesday: Wednesday & Enid Brickheadz (40750) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars Imperial Dropship vs. Rebel Scout Speeder (40755) / $39.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Wicked Sets For October 2024
- LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City (75684) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Wicked Glinda & Elphaba's Dormitory (75683) / $69.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures (75682) / $54.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Wicked Glinda, Elphaba & Nessarose at Shiz University (75681) / $29.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Gaming October 2024 Sets
- LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus (77073) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shaldow (77000) $69.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Minecraft Baby Pig's Birthday Celebration (21281) $19.99 – See at LEGO
LEGO Holiday 2024 Sets
- Santa's Post Office (10339) $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Wreath (10340) / $99.99 – See at LEGO
- Poinsettia (10370) $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Santa's Delivery Truck (40746) / $19.99 – See at LEGO
