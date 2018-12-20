‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Final Trailer Reveals New Look for Batman

Get ready, because the final trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part has officially made its debut!

Warner Bros. recently released the new trailer for the upcoming animated sequel, which lets fans see even more of the film’s fantastical worlds and scope. Among those things appear to be a new set of duds for Batman (Will Arnett), who can be seen in a white cowl, fuzzy cape, and star-covered suit.

The trailer also features a few other noteworthy moments, including more of Rex Dangervest (Chris Pratt), and an amusing joke about the Justice League forgetting Green Lantern (Jonah Hill).

The LEGO Movie 2 will see Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman, and their friends stuck in a new problem, as the LEGO DUPLO invaders have arrived and taken over the world. The cast will also see the returns of Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, Charlie Day as Benny, and Channing Tatum as Superman. New cast members include Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, and Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wa-Nabi.

“The first movie is a very difficult movie to create a sequel to,” Pratt explained in an interview last year. “Because, as all the best movies do, it paints itself into a corner. Especially by tearing down the fourth wall in the final act. That’s a major jump, so they’ve got some really awesome ideas on how to deal with that and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

“Everyone says this, but for lack of a better phrase, there’s a LEGO cinematic universe that we’re building that has a sci-fi premise, as far as the world that the movies are taking place in for the majority of the running time, and the other world that’s out there.” The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay said back in 2017. “I think over the course of the movies, we’re building out the relationship between those. There’s no mandate necessarily to do that, but we are very actively working to find all of the rules and develop that relationship between the real world and the LEGO world.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut on February 8, 2019.