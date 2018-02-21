The Internet Reacts to Michael Bay Being Eyed to Direct ‘Lobo’

The comic book world has been handed an array of news today, from the Venom-less teaser trailer of Venom to the possibility of Joaquin Phoenix playing the Joker. But the latest tidbit – that Michael Bay could end up helming a Lobo movie – has probably been the most unexpected.
The Transformers director is reportedly being eyed to direct DC’s Lobo solo film, with the plan to make it a Deadpool-style adult blockbuster. According to a recent-published report, this was brought on by Bay meeting with the studio, and giving notes on a script written by Wonder Woman‘s Jason Fuchs.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In a weird way, this news is being met with a mixed-to-positive response online, with plenty of people seeing Bay as a good fit for the larger-than-life Lobo. That isn’t to say that the idea isn’t without its critics, many of whom are not shy about voicing their opinions. Here’s a round up of those responses.
@imakryptonian
A Michael Bay directed #Lobo Movie might actually be good!— ❄️?Amogh Huddar?❄️ (@imakryptonian) February 8, 2018
I’m totally down for this no matter how much I dislike the #Transformers movies. https://t.co/DnnB1inPHt
@Alex_m197
Haven’t @DCComics movies struggled enough without bringing in @transformers train wreck Michael Bay? #lobo #DCEU— Alex Morrison (@Alex_m197) February 8, 2018
@IVallie777
I’d like a #Lobo movie, just not one directed by Michael Bay. #DCEU https://t.co/MmQKXbXK1L— M.Imraan Vallie (@IVallie777) February 8, 2018
@_BrooklynBatman
#MichaelBay #lobo pic.twitter.com/mQA37DFFBP— Anthony (@_BrooklynBatman) February 8, 2018
@JasabelRaay
Michael Bay is in talks to direct a live action LOBO film for Warner Bros/DC. What the fuck is going on on this day? Fuck it. Let’s go. Bring in Mark Wahlberg while you’re at it. #LOBO pic.twitter.com/CDCQFySMD8— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) February 8, 2018
@brpaul1
February 8, 2018
@GifsIntoVoid
Hey DC, where did you get that idea? #terribleplan #lobo #DC pic.twitter.com/lU47tNyQkz— GIFs Into The Void (@GifsIntoVoid) February 8, 2018
@BATMANShanlian
I said that #Lobo needs to be #MadMaxFuryRoad in space a few weeks back! I stand by that and think Bay can deliver it!— Justin Shanlian (@BATMANShanlian) February 8, 2018
@wooble89
Michael Bay maybe directing a #Lobo movie? pic.twitter.com/N6GgzFu8C6— Peter: List Master (@wooble89) February 8, 2018
@davidpockets90
Michael Bay being eyed to direct LOBO for DC?— David Wilson (@davidpockets90) February 8, 2018
It’s so over the top that it might just work! #Lobo #DCComics pic.twitter.com/UmLzIauap0