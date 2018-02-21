The Internet Reacts to Michael Bay Being Eyed to Direct ‘Lobo’

The comic book world has been handed an array of news today, from the Venom-less teaser trailer of Venom to the possibility of Joaquin Phoenix playing the Joker. But the latest tidbit – that Michael Bay could end up helming a Lobo movie – has probably been the most unexpected.

The Transformers director is reportedly being eyed to direct DC’s Lobo solo film, with the plan to make it a Deadpool-style adult blockbuster. According to a recent-published report, this was brought on by Bay meeting with the studio, and giving notes on a script written by Wonder Woman‘s Jason Fuchs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a weird way, this news is being met with a mixed-to-positive response online, with plenty of people seeing Bay as a good fit for the larger-than-life Lobo. That isn’t to say that the idea isn’t without its critics, many of whom are not shy about voicing their opinions. Here’s a round up of those responses.

A Michael Bay directed #Lobo Movie might actually be good!

I’m totally down for this no matter how much I dislike the #Transformers movies. https://t.co/DnnB1inPHt — ❄️?Amogh Huddar?❄️ (@imakryptonian) February 8, 2018

Michael Bay is in talks to direct a live action LOBO film for Warner Bros/DC. What the fuck is going on on this day? Fuck it. Let’s go. Bring in Mark Wahlberg while you’re at it. #LOBO pic.twitter.com/CDCQFySMD8 — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) February 8, 2018

I said that #Lobo needs to be #MadMaxFuryRoad in space a few weeks back! I stand by that and think Bay can deliver it! — Justin Shanlian (@BATMANShanlian) February 8, 2018

