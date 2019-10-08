Two Lois Lanes Unite In Arrowverse Crisis On Infinite Earths BTS Photo

Crisis on Infinite Earths is set to be one of if not the biggest DC crossover ever, and fans are loving seeing some of their favorite characters from DC’s TV and movie history all in one place. That definitely goes for Superman fans, who have quite a bit to celebrate. That’s because not only are there several Superman actors in the upcoming crossover, but there are also two Lois Lanes in the mix, including Smallville’s Erica Durance and CW’s Elizabeth Tulloch, and the duo shared a new photo of themselves side by side from the Crisis set.

Durance, who played Lois from season 4 of Smallville to its conclusion, posted a photo of the two with the caption “Had so much fun with this Gal last week. What a badass🤗 @bitsietulloch #loislane #Smallville #Supergirl #Crisiscrossover, and you can check out the full photo below.

Tulloch posted the image to her social media as well, adding the caption “Verified The New Adventures of Lois and Lois 💜”

Durance will be joined by fellow Smallville star Tom Welling in Crisis on Infinite Earths, while Tulloch will reprise her role as Lois from last year’s Elseworlds crossover. She’ll be joined by fellow Supergirl and CW star Tyler Hoechlin, though he won’t be the only former Superman joining the crew. That’s because Brandon Routh (currently starring on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will be playing the role of Superman as well, though his version will be based on Kingdom Come, and if his appearance is anywhere near as cool as the Kingdom Come suit is, DC fans are in for a treat.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will include Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, though it will also serve as a bit part of Arrow’s final season, with some expecting it to be the finale to Oliver’s story arc.

Arrow is entering its eighth and final season, but as it gets ready to leave the station Batwoman enters its big debut, and with the recent announcement of the Canaries show, the Arrowverse isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.