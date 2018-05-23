‘Lucifer’ Showrunner Urges Fans To Make Noise To Bring The Show Back

FOX has shown no mercy when it comes to canceling fan-favorite series, with popular series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick all getting axed this week. Comedies aren’t the only losses from the network, as Lucifer has also been canceled. The series’ showrunner Joe Henderson took to Twitter to encourage fans to voice their support for the series in hopes that another network will continue the show.

Henderson first addressed that the news fans were reading was correct and the show would conclude with its Season 3 finale, sharing, “So… yeah. Lucifer has been cancelled. And it f-cking HURTS. I loved this show so damn much and everyone put their heart and soul into it. Heartbreaking doesn’t begin to describe.”

As fans began to inundate the showrunner with their condolences, he encouraged them to channel that energy and express their disappointment across social media.

He encouraged, “For people asking what to do… MAKE NOISE. I have no idea if we have a shot of coming back, but I know sure as anything that everyone wants to. We have so many more stories to tell.”

In the age where social media reigns, Lucifer wouldn’t be the first series spared from becoming a thing of the past. Just last year, NBC’s Timeless was renewed only days after the cancellation was made public due to a surge of support from fans. Additionally, shows like Arrested Development and Community, which never earned massive ratings during their broadcasts, earned additional seasons years after their cancellation due to viewers regularly expressing their devotion to the series.

What might make matters worse for Lucifer is that, rather than wrapping up this third season neatly, the finale raised a variety of questions.

Henderson admitted, “We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

The showrunner took full responsibility for ending things on a cliffhanger, which is sure to make the loss feel even more devastating. However, series like Twin Peaks, Firefly, and Alf all earned feature-lengths films following their cancellations that featured cliffhangers, so another possibility is a Lucifer film in the future.

Stay tuned for updates about Lucifer‘s future, or lack thereof. The series finale will air on May 14th.

