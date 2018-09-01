New ‘Lucifer’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo Teases a Jungle Set

Production on Lucifer‘s fourth season is well underway, and it seems like when fans catch back up with the Devil Himself on Netflix they might just be headed to the jungle thanks to a behind-the-scenes photo.

Shared over on Reddit, user “tc215487′ shared a noticed he received from Warner Bros. Entertainment alerting those in the neighborhood near the studio of upcoming filming that would include loud noises. On that list? A notice that there would be explosion activity for Lucifer on a “jungle set”. You can check the notice out below.

While a jungle set could imply any number of things for the series, some fans suggested that it might be connected to the recent announcement that the series had cast Inbar Lavi as Eve. According to the official character bio shared by TV Insider, Eve will show up looking for Lucifer.

“After an eternity with Adam, she’s grown restless in her marriage and longs for a less predictable time when things were exciting,” the description reads. “Naughty. Dangerous. She misses her hot and heavy first love…the charming rogue who tempted her so many years ago. That’s right, the devil himself…Lucifer.”

As those familiar with the story of Adam and Eve know, they were the first people living in an actual paradise, the Garden of Eden. As the Garden is most frequently depicted as being lush, green, and somewhat jungle-like it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to consider that the jungle set might just be Lucifer‘s take on Eden — with the explosion truly being trouble in paradise.

It will be interesting to see what this explosion and the jungle set end up being all about, especially now that the series has moved to Netflix following cancellation by FOX. The move to the streaming service lifts some of the restrictions that FOX had when it came to what showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson cited as struggles they had when it came to the depth of the mythology they wanted to delve into. The showrunners understood the network’s concerns as often as not, but still found themselves writing to what ultimately proved to be the series’ strength.

“Early on, we were being gently reminded that Lucifer was supposed to be a light cop procedural,” Modrovich admitted, saying that the show’s third episode was actually written near the end of the first season. “Right before we aired, I think everyone started getting those typical premiere nerves. And people started worrying that we had gone too far into the mythology too fast. So, the idea was to write a stand-alone procedural episode that we would then move up and air before episode three. Truth be told, it threw us for a loop. We ended up having a lot of fun with it, but it was an interesting challenge.”

Lucifer is currently in production on its fourth season. Netflix has not yet given a premiere date for the series but given that it will drop all at once rather than weekly, it seems likely the release will be sometime in 2019.