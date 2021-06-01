Lucifer Showrunners Tease Season 6 Features the Expensive Episode of the Series

✖

The second half of Lucifer's fifth season is now streaming on Netflix and it's a season that may have some fans wondering where the series can possibly go next. With Season 5 having initially been intended as a final season before the series was given a surprise sixth season renewal, many of the storylines in Season 5 feel very tied up, but according to the showrunners, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, the sixth and final season will have very intimate, emotional stories -- as well as the most expensive episode of the series overall.

Speaking with Collider, the showrunners explained that they dug deeper in terms of all of the characters for the sixth season and that COVID-19 led to things having a much more intimate feel.

"Season 6, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season," Modrovich explained. "But also because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn't want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found the more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one. We didn't have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody."

"Yeah. And though it is by far probably the most intimate season we've done, it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made," Henderson added. "So, we've still got plenty of spectacle."

Henderson didn't reveal specifically what that meant -- though he did clarify that the episode is the Season 6 finale and it is a "different kind of spectacle" than a musical episode. However, with the Season 6 finale also being the series finale, it sounds like however the series wraps up, it’s going to go out in a big way in terms of the production.

"If you think the Season 5 finale [was big], our Season 6 finale... cost us more. I'll leave that to interpretation."

All episodes of Lucifer Season 5 are now streaming on Netflix. Filming on Lucifer Season 6 ended earlier this year, though the finale season of the series does not yet have a release date.

What did you think of Lucifer Season 5B? What moment most surprised you in Season 5? Let us know in the comments.