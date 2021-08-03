Lucifer: New Report Sheds Light on Season 6 Time Jump

✖

The Season 5 finale of Netflix's Lucifer saw the titular character do something that no one, not even Lucifer himself (Tom Ellis), ever really expected: he became God, earning the role vacated by his father (Dennis Haysbert) after a battle with his brother Michael (also Ellis). The development left fans wondering what was next for Lucifer and according to a new report from TV Line, it sounds like there will be a little bit of a time jump between the end of Season 5 and the beginning of Season 6, but fans shouldn't expect to find Lucifer hard at work as the new Almighty.

According to the report, the time jump between Season 5 and Season 6 won't feel like a huge one, though it will be significant enough that Chloe (Lauren German) will start to have some questions about why Lucifer hasn't exactly gone to work in the Silver City as God. Understandably, that's a big responsibility, and Ellis spoke about how Season 6 will see Lucifer have a lot to handle when it comes to his new position during the show's recent Comic-Con@Home panel.

"I think it's that classic thing of 'be careful what you wish for.'" Ellis said. "Because he did convince himself about a lot of things during Season 5, but when something that you think about actually happens, it often feels very different, so that's the kind of conundrum that Lucifer finds himself in Season 6."

That idea is one that series showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich elaborated on.

"So much of Lucifer's story in Season 5 was maturing and growing up, and to Tom's point, there is so much to explore when you actually get to the moment where you think you're done, you think you’ve become the person you've been trying to become and that became really interesting to explore," Henderson said.

"With Lucifer, it's always one step forward, two, three steps back," Modrovich added.

The showrunners also previously spoke about Lucifer's relationship with Chloe in the final season, noting that the couple will have obstacles to face.

"Every season we've tried to explore a new problem for Lucifer, a new chapter, a giant step for him to take emotionally," Modrovich told Variety. "When we were offered, generously, Season 6, we found one story, one final chapter that we realized we had to explore. And that does have consequences and effects to Lucifer and Chloe. We've all been there. Once you're in a relationship, it's not like once you, let's say, get married, then that's it—happily ever after! There are things thrown at you and obstacles and things you have to go through, which affect your relationships as well."

Lucifer Season 6 will debut on Netflix on Friday, September 10th.