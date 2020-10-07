Lynda Carter Dons Wonder Woman Gauntlets to Encourage Early Voting

✖

With the 2020 election coming up next month, many celebrities have taken to social media to encourage their followers to vote. The latest person to post about the importance of voting is Lynda Carter, the actor best known for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s. Not only did Carter's photo include a "Vote" mask, but she was also donning the Wonder Woman gauntlets.

"Arizona! Early voting starts TODAY 10/7. Your mission: get those ballots in early, whether voting by mail or in person. We need record turnout! Tell me your early voting plans in replies & share this info in your networks! #DemCastAZ https://vote.org/arizona/," Carter wrote. You can view her post below:

Arizona! Early voting starts TODAY 10/7. Your mission: get those ballots in early, whether voting by mail or in person. We need record turnout! Tell me your early voting plans in replies & share this info in your networks! #DemCastAZhttps://t.co/LwI20eKCpV pic.twitter.com/fJxsoNSJmO — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 7, 2020

This isn't the first time Carter rocked a mask on social media. She also shared a photo of herself wearing a Wonder Woman mask in honor of her iconic character. Earlier this year, Carter teased a potential appearance in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. "Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, we're soul sisters," Carter said on Megyn Kelly's TV show back in 2018. "That is up to Patty Jenkins. I've been talking to her about it, and she's given me some hints about it. And I guess it's up to Warner Bros. if they want to spend the money."

Carter has made numerous appearances on Supergirl in its recent year but this would mark her first appearance in DC's cinematic projects alongside Gal Gadot. Carter was a huge influence on the 2017 feature film as well, revealing that she had been in contact with director Patty Jenkins about her portrayal of the character as they worked on the script. She even reviewed the film calling it a "wonderful movie" and saying star Gal Gadot was "fabulous" in the title role. Carter also openly called for Wonder Woman to have been nominated for an Academy Award after only a clip from the film was shown during the ceremony.

In the new film, Diana is in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Currently, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25th, but that could change again.