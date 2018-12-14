Margot Robbie Answers If She Is Really Harley Quinn

General audiences probably best know Margot Robbie for bringing Harley Quinn to life in the DC Extended Universe, and it looks like some have taken that a little literally.

Robbie and her Mary, Queen of Scots co-star Saoirse Ronan recently did Wired’s “auto-complete” interview, where they answer the questions that have been most asked about them on Google. When one question asked “Is Margot Robbie Harley Quinn?”, the actress responded pretty literally.

“I’m not Harley Quinn,” Robbie confirmed, “but I play Harley Quinn.”

Granted, those Google searches were probably people trying to confirm whether or not Robbie played the character, but the idea of people thinking she’s literally the iconic DC character is a little amusing.

Fans will get to see Robbie next play Harley in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film will see Harley teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), all of whom reluctantly team up to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Chris Messina has also joined the cast as fan-favorite Batman villain Victor Zsasz, and the cast also includes Ali Wong and Robert Catrini. The film will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer,” Hodson explained in an interview earlier this year. “She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.