Mark Hamill Promotes Wearing a Mask By Combining Two of His Iconic Characters

This week has seen a surge in posts from celebrities encouraging their followers to wear face masks while out and about in order to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic. The list of famous folks to share mask photos on social media includes Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Lee Curtis, the cast of Agents of SHIELD, and many more. Yesterday, legendary actor Mark Hamill took to Twitter to share his own mask photo and in classic Hamill fashion, it's pretty funny. Hamill shared an image of his Star Wars character, Luke Skywalker, wearing a Joker mask. Hamil, of course, has voiced the Joker in various animated DC projects since the early ’90s.

"#DontBeAJoker_WearAMask," Hamill wrote. Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the photo. “This is the tweet,” @RexChapman wrote. “You played my hero. Now you’re doing a good job of being one,” @destructo9000 added. The creator of the mask also chimed in: “This is so cool. In case anyone wants this mask, it's available here - I made it specifically for Mark after his request the other day. Every purchase of masks from my shop benefits @medshare charity,” @rob_sheridan replied. You can check out the image Hamill posted below:

Speaking of amazing voice done by Hamill, the actor recently revealed that he's had secret voice cameos in every Star Wars movie with the exception of the prequels. “Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory," Hamill shared. Soon after sending that tweet, he clarified the pseudonyms for his roles in Solo and Rogue One. "It was never about billing (L-[Rogue One] R-[Solo]) or salary," Hamill shared on Twitter. "It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as 'Patrick Williams'-It was actually 'William M. Patrick' (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for."

The Mandalorian probably won't be the last time Hamill provides a cameo in a Star Wars project, but it is very unlikely that we will ever see him play Luke Skywalker again in the franchise. While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would probably his final appearance as Luke in Star Wars.

Most Star Wars films are currently available to stream on Disney+.

