Tom Hanks Gives Update On His COVID-19 Experience, Scolds People For Not Wearing Masks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, and thankfully they've both made full recoveries. That said, they are still doing their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and during a press conference to promote Hanks' new film Greyhound, he took a moment to talk about people doing their part to help us get past this. "There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said. Hanks also had some words for those who are refusing to wear masks, and he isn't having any of it (via People).

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," Hanks said. "Don’t be a p----, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

Hanks also gave an update on their own experience with COVID-19, including the symptoms and how they were isolated to make sure they didn't need more urgent medical care.

"Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine," Hanks said. "We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."

As for Greyhound, the film was originally supposed to release in May but was delayed until June and then ultimately ended up being pushed to July after Apple purchased the project from Sony. Now it will be available to stream later this month on Apple TV.

You can watch Greyhound when it hits Apple TV on July 10.

