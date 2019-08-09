Marv Wolfman Announces His Man and Superman Story Is Coming Out In Hardcover

Man and Superman, Marv Wolfman and Claudio Castellini’s acclaimed one-shot that released earlier this year, will find a second life as a deluxe hardcover collection, Wolfman told fans via social media today. The story, from the Crisis on Infinite Earths writer and DC vs. Marvel artist, was originally published as an oversized Superman one-shot — with a story he penned more than a decade ago. Wolfman said at the time that he counts the story among one of the best things he has ever written — and it was a sentiment held by quite a few people (we called it “near-perfect”), selling out upon its original publication.

Technically titled the Superman 100-Page Super Spectacular, the tale was originally created for the defunct anthology series Superman Confidential, but did not make it to print before that series was cancelled. Here’s how DC describes the tale: “Before he became Superman, Clark Kent was living in a cockroach-infested apartment trying to find a job as a reporter in the big city of Metropolis. If he can’t get his life together as Clark Kent, how will he ever become Superman? A triumphant tale of Clark Kent’s fateful first days in Metropolis, which were far from easy. His early failures almost ensured there would never be a hero called Superman. Powerful writing and stunning art combine to conjure an inspiring story that needed to be published, one you will never forget, from a pair of master storytellers.”

If you tried to buy MAN AND SUPERMAN when it came out in March only to discover it sold out, you now have another chance as DC will publish a deluxe sized hard cover this winter. But you have to tell your Local Comic Shop they need to order it now! Pls retweet — Marv Wolfman (@marvwolfman) August 8, 2019

Wolfman told fans who followed up with him on Twitter that the hardcover edition will include his original pitch document, at least some of his script, and (he thinks but is not sure) some previously-unseen art.

"Back in 2006 I wanted to write the story in a style that was very different from what readers expected from me. I also wanted to come up with several brand-new Superman ideas in each issue that we'd never seen before," Wolfman wrote. "When I was finished writing chapter one I knew (believed?) I had succeeded. Maybe beyond what I was hoping for. And though I may be deluding myself, I truly think the story kept getting better and better."

Wolfman was, along with John Byrne and Jerry Ordway, one of the architects of Superman’s controversial post-Crisis on Infinite Earths reinvention in the late ’80s. Some of the characters and concepts introduced during Wolfman’s time on The Adventures of Superman have survived until the present day, with his mostly-forgotten villain Skyhook even being brought back during a recent arc in Supergirl.

Wolfman and Castellini’s Man and Superman Deluxe Edition will be released in comic shops on November 13, and available at Amazon (order it here) and in bookstores on November 26. You can see preview pages in the attached gallery.