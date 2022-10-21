New Black Adam and JSA Images Revealed

Black Adam and the Justice Society of America are featured in some new photos from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's and DC's upcoming Black Adam movie – which you can check out below! The Rock is officially pulling the hype train for Black Adam out of the Warner Bros. station, with a big spread in Total Film Magazine being the first stope. Black Adam is now being looked at as possibly THE best hope for Warner Bros. Discovery to kick off a new era of the DC Films Universe – and with this lineup of JSA characters in tow, it just might!

The new photo spread from Black Adam features all of the major superhero players – starting with Johnson as the titular Black Adam, looking menacingly into the camera for a close-up, in what will surely be a signature Black Adam glare.

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan is seen behind the scenes with Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan, The Shallows), getting ready for a scene as DC's mystic sorcerer hero, Doctor Fate. Quintessa Swindell is pictured as the wind-powered Cyclone, in what looks to be a headquarters of some sort. Rounding out the photo gallery is Noah Centineo, looking very much swole (and comics accurate) in costume as Atom Smasher – seemingly in the same HQ location as Cyclone.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Black Adam is going to be hitting theaters in the same time frame as another DC Films Universe property: Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Black Adam's origin is that of a slave who went through untold suffering and loss, until he inherited the powers of Shazam – powers he decided to use in ways that don't exactly qualify as "heroic."

With that kind of connective tissue, DC fans have been surprised to hear throughout the productions of both Black Adam and Shazam 2 that the two films aren't really connected. The Rock echoed as much just recently, when saying Black Adam and Shazam were originally supposed to be much more connected in early drafts:

"When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie," The Rock told Vanity Fair. "Now that was the goal — so it wasn't a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, 'We can't make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice.' It would've been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam.

I made a phone call, I said, 'I really think that you should make Shazam!, make that movie on its own in the tone that you want. And I think we should separate this as well.'"

Still, news that Black Adam's post-credits scene has added more DCEU ties is keeping fans hopeful.

Black Adam will be in theaters on October 21st.