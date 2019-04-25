Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame

Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".

Speaking to ET at the red-carpet premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo was asked how Avengers: Secret Wars would compare to Avengers: Endgame and while he didn't reveal any spoilers or secrets, he was confident the upcoming film will be "amazing".

"It's gonna be hard to top Endgame, but if I know Kevin and I know Marvel, it's gonna be a pretty amazing… it's gonna be a big bang. We'll go out with a big bang."

Avengers: Secret Wars has been talked about for years, ever since Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo said that they would love to return to the MCU to take on an ambitious adaptation of the iconic comics storylines. Marvel has published two versions of Secret Wars, including one that helped launch new action figures for retailers in the 1980s, but the more current focus on the multiverse aspect of the MCU seems to hint that the film may draw more from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's storyline. That story saw Doctor Doom save the death of the multiverse by collecting various parts of different realities and combining them together as a sort of patchwork planet called Battleworld after facing the threat of Incursions Ruling over this final remnant of the multiverse in all of existence, Doom attempts to be a benevolent leader but is opposed by a group of remaining heroes who survived the death of the 616 Universe, including Reed Richards and Black Panther among others. While it's still unclear exactly what the MCU's take on Secret Wars will be, even just a very basic attempt at adapting that story would certainly put itself in the running for being "bigger" than Endgame.

For now, fans will just have to wait to see what the road to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars brings. Those films are expected in theaters on May 2, 2025, and November 7, 2025, respectively. As for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, that series debuts Thursday, August 18th on Disney+.