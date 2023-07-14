McFarlane Toys Launches DC Multiverse Collector Edition Line Of Action Figures

Back in April, McFarlane Toys announced that they would launch a Collector Edition line of action figures "designed and produced exclusively for the core collector". What this meant exactly wasn't clear beyond noting that the line would have a "special focus on a rich and diverse catalog of characters" that would allow "the most dedicated fans to complete their desired universe." Many fans undoubtedly took this to mean higher quality action figures that don't have a bat symbol on their chest, but today is the day we finally got answers to your burning questions.

The first wave of McFarlane Toys' Collector Edition DC Multiverse figures have been unveiled with 7-inch scale Superman (Action Comics #1), Abyss (Batman #118), and our personal favorite Green Lantern Alan Scott (Day of Vengeance). These figures are positioned as a step up from standard DC Multiverse figures with a $29.99 price tag, and it appears that they have a slightly upgraded look with the paint job (compare Green Lantern to the upcoming Dread Lantern SDCC exclusive), a limited edition status, and the opportunity to get an extra rare variant figure shipped to you at random. Beyond that, they include the art card and stand that come standard in the DC Multiverse line.

If you think that these are worth the extra $10 over standard DC Multiverse figures, pre-order details for the Collector Edition Wave 1 lineup can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. That said, collectors can also get all three figures in a case of 6 here at Entertainment Earth.

McFarlane Collector Edition Superman (Action Comics #1) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes attachable breakage chains, exclusive card stand and art card, and display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Abyss (Batman vs Abyss) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes an extra hand and Scythe Axe, exclusive art card, stand and a display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Green Lantern Alan Scott (Day of Vengeance) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a lantern, attachable flame accessory, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

At this point we don't know if Collector Edition figures will work like their Gold Label line in that it will apply to multiple McFarlane Toys licenses, but we will probably know more after the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 event, which takes place July 19th – 23rd.