Merry Little Batman Movie Announced by DC

There's absolutely no shortage of DC Comics-inspired movies coming out in the next few years, with a number of the publisher's characters popping up in both live-action and animation projects. As WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday, that will soon include Merry Little Batman, a new animated film that will air as part of Cartoon Network's "ACME Night" block of programming, before debuting on HBO Max at a later date. While a release date and cast have not been set for the animated family action comedy, we do know that the project will follow Damian Wayne/Robin, and is aiming to "join the rogues' gallery of classic holiday movies."

In Merry Little Batman, when a six-year-old Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor, he must transform into “Little Batman” in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying Christmas. The film will be executive produced and directed by Regular Show's Mike Roth, with a script from Earth to Ned's Morgan Evans. You can check out the logo for the film below.

Merry Little Batman was announced alongside two additional films — Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, and a currently-untitled Looney Tunes Cartoons movie starring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. These original films will air alongside syndications of existing Warner Bros. blockbusters, as well as the cable TV debuts of shows like Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and a Harry Potter quiz show.

“In the world of ACME anything, and I do mean anything, is possible,” Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement. “We know families want to spend time together, so we’ve created a destination for multigenerational stories that pull families together through the power of imagination.”

Merry Little Batman is expected to debut on Cartoon Network and HBO Max at a later date. ACME Night is expected to kick off on September 19th at 6pm ET/PT on Cartoon Network.