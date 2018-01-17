Mon-El Gets a More Comics-Accurate Costume in New Trailer

The CW has released a new promo for upcoming episodes of Supergirl, and in it, Mon-El can be seen in a costume that looks more like his traditional comics duds than the black jumpsuits the Legion of Super-Heroes were seen wearing in this week’s episode.

You can check it out above.

It is not entirely clear why Mon-El will suit up in a new look, although given how reluctant the Legion were to participate in “historical” events during the midseason premiere last night, it could be as simple asthis being his Legion costume and the team finally deciding to suit up in their own costumes.

Either way, it looks like Supergirl‘s ex-boyfriend will be wearing his red-and-blue duds sooner than later, complete with a cape clip that is reminiscent of Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman suit.

When Mon-El appeared on Supergirl last season, fans expected to see him suiting up as Valor (a name that still might be off-limits, since it’s the title of the military drama that airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. following new episodes of Supergirl) sooner than later. He did not, and instead was outfitted in DEO uniforms whenever he needed to go out and fight.

Once he left the series and returned with the Legion of Super-Heroes at his side, fans expected a somewhat more colorful group of young heroes than they got, with all three Legionnaires wearing black when they came together to save Supergirl and help fend off Reign in last night’s midseason premiere.

The network had not said anything officially about new costumes for Mon-El or the other members of the Legion, so this reveal comes somewhat out of nowhere — especially since The CW released a Mon-El-centric pair of teaser posters (one just of his Legion flight ring and one of Mon-El himself in costume) only a week ago.

As the season shapes up, it now appears that it will be Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes against Reign and an army of Worldkillers, joined by the former head of the Supergirl cult. Seems like a good time to have heroes like Valor starting to take their “final form.”

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.