More Accurate Take On Ezra Miller’s The Flash Costume From Justice League

Ever since Warner Brothers invited me to the set of Justice League, my Twitter mentions have been blowing up non-stop with questions regarding The Flash’s costume and what it may or may not look like.

Last week, BossLogic, an independent graphic designer took into account all the descriptions he had heard of Ezra Miller’s Flash costume as it appeared on the Justice League set and made his vision into a graphic. The original effort, I can tell you, was not very close to what Justice League‘s Flash would look like.

However, a new design from the same artist is much more accurate. It is not without differences but, of every comic panel, video game capture, or artist design sent my way in the past couple of weeks, this is the closest looking design I’ve seen to the one set for unveiling in 2017 (or maybe at San Diego Comic Con in a few weeks).

No, it doesn’t look like the Justice League concept art revealed with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition‘s bonus features. That’s because the costumes seen in that image are quite a bit different from the costumes being shown off in Justice League. The concept art consisted of earlier designs, likely from when The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman were considered for larger roles in Dawn of Justice.

There are still a few major differences from this design to Barry Allen’s actual Flash costume in Justice League, though. First, the head piece does not pop out and extend over Barry’s forehead like it does here. It’s a much more sleek design which looks to be built for speed. Though the golden streaks near the ears are close, they don’t extend from the head. The cowl is also sectioned into thin lateral pieces, close to 10, which allow the costume to move comfortably but maintain a complex and high-tech look.

The armor style overall is fairly accurate, though. The gold plate under the Flash logo is not on the real costume and the Flash logo itself has two bends in the bolt rather than the one seen here and also has a dark, though white circle behind it.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder, this marks the big screen debut of the Justice League, featuring an all-star lineup: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

Justice League is schedule to be released in movie theaters on November 17th, 2017. Check out Comicbook.com’s movie release schedule for other upcoming films.