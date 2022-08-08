New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations

Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.

Josie Campbell, a producer on My Adventures With Superman, participated in a Reddit AMA alongside The New Champion of Shazam! artist Evan "Doc" Shaner. A commenter asked Campbell if she got her The New Champion of Shazam! writing gig through her connections for My Adventures With Superman. While Campbell answered the question, she added confirmed the animated show was still moving forward and should debut on Cartoon Network in 2023.

"I'm glad you liked it! Back in 2021 DC Comics had brought me and a couple of other animation TV writers in to chat with them about pitching and writing stories for upcoming books and anthologies; after that I pitched them the Teen Lantern/Mogo story that became part of the Future State: Green Lantern comic. DC liked it so much they kept bringing me back to pitch things, and then our wonderful editor Brittany reached out to me to ask if I was interested in writing something with Mary. I screamed 'OH MY GOD YES!!!!!' and we went from there," Campbell said.

She then added, "And as an aside, yes, My Adventures With Superman is still slated to come out next year on Cartoon Network and the app! Get ready!"

Kids and family content are part of the cost-cutting measures being implemented by Warner Bros. Discover. Gunner Widenfels, Warner Bros. Discovery's CFO, said during Thursday's 2Q earnings call that kids and animation titles, both on streaming and traditional platforms, could be axed "without an adequate investment case against them." One would think My Adventures With Superman falls under this designation, but perhaps being linked to the Man of Steel, one of the franchises WBD highlighted during its presentation last week, puts the show in the "safe" category.

"Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world," Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said when My Adventures With Superman was announced. "This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

The series will feature The Boys star Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent/Superman and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee as Lois Lane.