DC's Naomi Confirmed for Midseason, New Synopsis and Photo Released by The CW

✖

The CW got a new addition to its DC Comics universe on Monday, with confirmation that Naomi has earned a series order from the network. The new series, which is based on the fan-favorite DC miniseries of the same name, has already earned quite a lot of hype from viewers, many of whom are excited to see how the relatively new character will translate onto television. On Tuesday, The CW announced its schedule for the 2021-2022 season — including confirmation that Naomi will be debuting sometime in midseason. While this means that the series will not be premiering until 2022, we do have a new indication of what to expect for the series, thanks to a new synopsis and episode still released by The CW. You can check it out the synopsis and photo below.

(Photo: The CW)

"From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”) and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”).

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, “Filthy Rich”), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, “Orange Is the New Black”), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, “The System”); Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, “Deliver Us From Evil”); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers, “Bad Education”); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Based on the characters from DC, NAOMI is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (“Echo Park,” “Queen Sugar”) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode. The series is from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television."

What do you think of DC's Naomi officially heading to The CW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!