Naomi Will Introduce a New Superman to the DC Multiverse

The CW’s latest DC-inspired television series, Naomi, debuts bringing Naomi McDuffie’s (Kaci Walfall) corner of the comic world into live-action. But while Superman is a significant factor in Naomi’s story, fans hoping to see Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin suiting up to appear as the Man of Steel in the new series may be disappointed. According to Walfall, Naomi will have their own take on Superman as the series exists in its own universe.

“I think that Naomi exists in her own universe, so Tyler Hoechlin who plays Superman in Superman & Lois was not on the set; but I’m excited for fans to see that take on Superman, especially in the first episode,” Walfall told Good Day Sacramento (via The Direct).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Walfall’s comments are in line with what executive producer Ava DuVernay recently said during the show’s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour when she said that Naomi is on her own path and that there would be no crossovers in Season 1.

“In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now,” DuVernay said. “She’s on her own path, and I really think that this is the first part of the Naomi-verse, and that people need to be trying to cross over over here.”

“You won’t see any crossovers Season 1. That’s not there,” DuVernay continued. “[Naomi] is firmly in her story and we are singularly focused on that journey.”

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

Naomi will debut on Tuesday, January 11th at 9/8c on The CW.

Are you excited for Naomi? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!