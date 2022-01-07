Naomi EP Ava DuVernay Warns Fans Not to Expect Arrowverse Crossovers in Season 1

Next week, audiences will get to see a whole new corner of the DCTV universe, when Naomi airs its premiere episode on The CW. The series will translate Naomi McDuffie’s (Kaci Walfall) relatively-new comic world into live-action, a world that has already seen her cross paths with the Justice League and Young Justice on the page. Given the ever-growing state of The CW’s Arrowverse of shows, there’s already been speculation as to whether or not Naomi could cross over with other DC superhero shows. During Naomi‘s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, executive producer Ava DuVernay indicated that crossovers won’t be happening right away, but “we will see what happens.”

“In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now,” DuVernay explained. “She’s on her own path, and I really think that this is the first part of the Naomi-verse, and that people need to be trying to cross over over here.”

“You won’t see any crossovers season 1. That’s not there,” DuVernay continued. “[Naomi] is firmly in her story and we are singularly focused on that journey.”

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

DC’s Naomi is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11th at 9/8c on The CW.