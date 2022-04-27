Naomi: "Worst Prom Ever" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Worst Prom Ever", the eleventh episode of Naomi's debut season. As the title suggests, the episode is expected to see Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and her friends dealing with their high school prom — which, given Naomi's newfound superpowers and alien origins, is expected to go awry in some way. When you couple that with the reveal that Naomi's parents, Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) McDuffie, are actually also aliens from Earth-29, as well as the fact that there will only be two episodes left of the season afterwards, that is sure to get complicated.

"It is a different universe," Walfall told reporters during a virtual roundtable prior to the show's debut. "She can't necessarily call on The Flash. She can't necessarily call on Supergirl. I also think that that allows for her to grow more, and it allows for her to learn for herself. But in her universe, she has people like Dee, and Dee can teach her. He doesn't have all the answers, but he can teach her more about her hero life. She's navigating it throughout the series. I also think the show is different, because it's a different narrative that's told. It's a different story that's told. The show's kind of lighter, but it's also much darker, and much more personal. Sometimes if, let's say everyone got powers — would it be such a positive thing or would we feel an immense amount of pressure?"

"The most exciting thing about these effects is that they are going to continue to evolve as she evolves," director and co-executive producer DeMane Davis previously explained to CBR. "It's not just seeing this character evolve, but seeing Kaci evolve. Naomi is learning about herself, learning about these powers. They are going to get even bigger, even better, and even brighter as she begins to control them. They will turn from bursts into something a little more pointed and focused. That's all exciting."

You can check out the synopsis for "Worst Prom Ever" below!

"SAVE THE LAST DANCE – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) are looking forward to a perfect prom night with Nathan (Daniel Puig), Jacob (Aidan Gemme) and their entire junior class...but nothing ever goes as planned when you're a teenage superhero.

Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar. Merawi Gerima directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto."

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Worst Prom Ever" will air on May 3rd.