Natalie Portman Would Love to Make a ‘V For Vendetta’ Sequel

The 2000s were a complicated time for comic book films, with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man kicking off a string of fun-filled romps while Christopher Nolan’s Batman films aimed to ground superheroes in reality. In 2005, V for Vendetta attempted to embrace the advancements of special effects and style while delivering a mature story about fascism, ultimately failing to capture audiences’ attention. Were star Natalie Portman to have it her way, she’d hoped to revisit her role as Evey for a follow-up film.

During a recent Q&A hosted by BuzzFeed, Portman was asked which of her films she’d love to make a sequel to, with the actress confirming, “Maybe V for Vendetta.”

Following world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government, and a vigilante known only as V (Hugo Weaving) uses terrorist tactics to fight the oppressors of the world in which he now lives. When V saves a young woman named Evey (Portman) from the secret police, he discovers an ally in his fight against England’s oppressors.

One of the key themes of the film and the comic series by Alan Moore and David Lloyd upon which the film is based is that, while V serves as the “face” of revolution, he helps show the citizens of London that anyone could be doing what he is doing and was merely a catalyst for underlying anger. In that regard, a follow-up film could potentially see Evey having fully embraced a role similar to V in the first film, or possibly explore a world in which the power differential has begun to shift in compelling new ways.

The Oscar-winning actress regularly wins acclaim for her performances in dramatic roles, though many audiences might forget about her involvement in this comic book adaptation or her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, Portman played Jane Foster. In 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, her and Gwyneth Paltrow’s character Pepper Potts’ absences were addressed by Tony Stark and Thor, as the two competed by bragging about their love interests’ accomplishments. Paltrow has returned to the MCU in recent years, though there’s no official word on whether Portman could return.

Portman’s fate for the future of the MCU is up in the air, as fans have gotten conflicting reports over the years.

During a 2016 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Portman claimed, “As far as I know, I’m done. I mean, I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea. But as far as I know, I’m done. It was a great thing to be a part of.”

Earlier this year, however, Portman shared with ScreenRant, “I’m completely open to everything, but I have no news about that.”

Last fall, reports emerged that a V for Vendetta TV series was being developed, though little new information about that project has emerged.

