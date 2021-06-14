Superman Fans Fondly Remember Ned Beatty's Role as Otis

Yesterday, the world learned that beloved actor Ned Beatty had died at age 83. While Beatty's career included roles on films like Deliverance and Network and television shows like Homicide: Life on the Street, many DC Comics fans will always remember him as Lex Luthor's (Gene Hackman) henchman and sidekick Otis in Superman: The Movie and Superman II. Many of those fans are taking to social media to share their fond memories of Beatty and his role in the early Superman movies. We've collected some of those remembrances here. You can see them below. For those wanting to revisit Beatty turn as Otis in Superman: The Movie and Superman II, both films are streaming on HBO Max.

Beatty made his film debut in Deliverance in 1972. His role as Arthur Jensen in 1976's Network earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1991 for his role in Hear My Song. He also proved popular as the voice of the villain Lotso in Toy Story 3 in 2010.

The cause of Beatty's death was not revealed, though the family did clarify that it was not the result of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, and eight children and grandchildren.