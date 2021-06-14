Superman Fans Fondly Remember Ned Beatty's Role as Otis
Yesterday, the world learned that beloved actor Ned Beatty had died at age 83. While Beatty's career included roles on films like Deliverance and Network and television shows like Homicide: Life on the Street, many DC Comics fans will always remember him as Lex Luthor's (Gene Hackman) henchman and sidekick Otis in Superman: The Movie and Superman II. Many of those fans are taking to social media to share their fond memories of Beatty and his role in the early Superman movies. We've collected some of those remembrances here. You can see them below. For those wanting to revisit Beatty turn as Otis in Superman: The Movie and Superman II, both films are streaming on HBO Max.
Beatty made his film debut in Deliverance in 1972. His role as Arthur Jensen in 1976's Network earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1991 for his role in Hear My Song. He also proved popular as the voice of the villain Lotso in Toy Story 3 in 2010.
The cause of Beatty's death was not revealed, though the family did clarify that it was not the result of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, and eight children and grandchildren.
RIP Ned Beatty, "Otis" from the classic Superman film. pic.twitter.com/CbElbLDjqZ— KryptonSite (@KryptonSite) June 13, 2021
Ned Beatty, whose long filmography included playing Lex Luthor’s henchman Otis Berg in Superman: The Movie and Superman II, has passed away at the age of 83. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/kgWldUEU4l— Superman & Lois Radio (@SupermanRadio) June 13, 2021
RIP, Otis pic.twitter.com/y3f8zE1Dmy— Bronze Age Babies (@BronzeAgeBabies) June 14, 2021
RIP Ned Beatty. I will always remember you as Otis from Superman. :( pic.twitter.com/izSaSIottn— The Next Six Minutes (@TheNext6Minutes) June 14, 2021
I saw Ned Beatty in a lot of things, but I'll always think first of Otis from Superman.
May Otisburg be more than a little bitty place. pic.twitter.com/3J6miEoixo— 'stina is a shiny special one (@stinapag) June 14, 2021
I just heard Ned Beatty died. He was an iconic character actor, with such diverse roles as Deliverance, 1941, Back to School and countless others. But my favorite will always be as Otis, the bumbling minion of Lex Luthor in the first two Superman films.https://t.co/01tgC5cvFZ— Nate Anderson 🏳️🌈 (@xander6981) June 14, 2021
R.I.P. Ned Beatty, character actor extraordinaire. I probably think of him most as Lex Luthor’s henchman Otis in the first two Superman movies, a cartoon incarnate (and I mean that as the highest compliment to Beatty’s performance). pic.twitter.com/Y7DoHiU324— Will Scheibel (@CallingBarranca) June 14, 2021
Ugh, so sad about Ned Beatty. I wish his family peace. Otis was one of my favorite characters from any superhero movies. My husband and I quote him and Lex all the time. (I’m Lex; he’s Otis.) pic.twitter.com/XHmKtYC8Le— Susan Durham (@SDurham_LouKY) June 13, 2021
Farewell to Ned Beatty. A wonderful actor who was a powerhouse in Homicide: Life on the Streets, Network and Deliverance but who will always be Otis to me. pic.twitter.com/OiKDFD6PAE— Trev Wood (@trevorwoodart) June 14, 2021
I always pronounce it “Mistah Lewthore” in Ned Beatty’s voice whenever I read it in a comic because of Otis https://t.co/ZYxSOwxFpT— Bill Prom (@wjprom) June 14, 2021