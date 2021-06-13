Ned Beatty, Superman and Toy Story 3 Actor, Dead at 83

Ned Beatty, a veteran character actor with credits in Superman, Network, and dozens of others, has passed away. Family members of the late actor told TMZ Beatty passed away in his sleep on Sunday. No further details or cause of death were obtained by the tabloid, though the outlet is reporting Beatty's death is not COVID-related. He was 83.

Earning over 160 credits throughout his career, Beatty made his film debut in Deliverance alongside Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds. Just four years after his feature debut, Beatty then played Arthur Jensen in Sidney Lumet's Network, a black comedy about a fictional television network having to deal with door ratings. For his role in the feature, Beatty earned his first and only Oscar nomination. He went on to star in dozens of more projects throughout the 1970s, including Superman and Superman II, where he started as Lex Luthor's (Gene Hackman) sidekick Otis.

Born in 1937, Beatty acted well into his 70's, appearing in both films and television episodes until 2013. Eventually, he started to lend his voice to animated roles, playing Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear in Toy Story 3, a role that got him nominated for Best Villain at the MTV Movie Awards. Beatty also voiced Tortoise John in Rango.

On the small screen, Beatty appeared in virtually all of the classics. Throughout the earliest days of his career, Beatty appeared on Kojak, MASH, Gunsmoke, Hawaii Five-O, and dozens of other network programs. More recently, Beatty had appearances on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2007y) and Law & Order (2008). His biggest television stint came as Stanley Bolander on Homicide: Life on the Street, where he appeared in 33 episodes.

Beatty is survived by his wife Sandra Johnson, and eight children and grandchildren.

Cover photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage