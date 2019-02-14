New ‘Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Image Released

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Batman are teaming up in a new animated movie, a new image from the anticipated movie has been released.

The new project will follow the recent crossover from the comics that teamed Batman up with the heroes in a half shell, and in the new image, we see the Turtles watching Batman from afar as his cape stands out against the moonlight. As you can see, Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo are all pretty much in awe, and you can check out the new photo below.

“The Caped Crusader hangs with the Heroes in a Half Shell in BATMAN VS. TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES! @SyFyWire shares exclusive details on the animated feature, coming Spring 2019: //bit.ly/2Gsm9om”

The new animated project is going to be based on the comics crossover by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II, which had the Turtles teaming up with Batman (after some initial misunderstandings) to take on the alliance of Shredder, Bane, and several of Batman’s other Rogues.

The cast is pretty stacked to, a cast that features Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins) as both Batman and The Joker, Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Penguin, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazragui (Reno 911!) as Bane, and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra’s al Ghul.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital HD in the spring of this year.

