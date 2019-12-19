A New DC and Marvel Crossover Was Just Teased In Doomsday Clock

There was quite a bit to process in the long-awaited Watchmen series Doomsday Clock finale, including plenty of revelations regarding the greater DC Universe and Dr. Manhattan’s disruption of the timeline. Dr. Manhattan would have a change of heart though by issue’s end, inspired by Superman in several ways, and thus he would look forward at other potential changes and events to come, ones that will greatly affect Superman and perhaps even spin-off multiverses of their own as has happened in times past. One such event teased is a new DC and Marvel crossover called the Secret Crisis, and it sounds like it could be epic.

Manhattan recalls the event after several others, and the panel reads: “On July 10th, 2030, the ‘Secret Crisis’ begins, throwing Superman into a brawl across the universe with Thor himself…and a Green Behemoth stronger than even Doomsday, who dies protecting Superman from these invaders.”

Thor and the Green Behemoth are obvious nods to Marvel’s heroes, and it even goes on to say that Hulk is stronger than Doomsday. It also states the falls defending Superman, and while this might just be a fun what-if style scenario, we can’t help but want to see that actually come to fruition in the comics.

DC and Marvel have crossed over before in JLA/Avengers and the well known DC Comics vs Marvel Comics mini-series, which had victors voted on by the fans. That event is renowned not just for the series itself but also for the grandness of the story, which resulted in DC and Marvel mashups for the companies’ biggest characters.

Fans would definitely love to see that happen once more, but it might be a while. The good news is a lot can change before 2030, so who knows, maybe the Secret Crisis will actually happen someday.

You can check out the official description for Doomsday Clock #12 below.

“This is it! The final showdown between Dr. Manhattan and Superman shakes up the DC Universe to its very core! But can even the Man of Steel walk out from the shadow of Manhattan?”

Doomsday Clock #12 is in stores now.