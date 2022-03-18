New DC Multiverse Figure Pre-Orders: New 52 Red Robin and Future State Jonathan Kent

The latest action figures in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse are Jon Kent as he appeared in the DC Future State comics and Timothy “Tim” Drake aka Red Robin with a New 52 design. These figures follow a Batman, Hush, and Grifter wave that launched earlier this week. Details about the Jon Kent and Red Robin figures can be found below along with pre-order links.

DC Multiverse Red Robin 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The figure features up to 22 points of articulation and comes with a bo staff, a display base, and an art card.

“Timothy “Tim” Drake is a self-made hero in every sense of the word. Tim Drake deduced the real identity of Batman, and auditioned for the role of his next partner. Batman had lost his most recent sidekick, Jason Todd, in a tragic turn of events, and in Tim’s mind, Batman needed a Robin to stay true to himself and his mission. Tim was taken into Bruce’s care, where he spent only a brief time serving as Robin before striking out on his own as Red Robin. Analytical almost to a fault, Tim represents the “brains” of the Batman Family’s roster of former Robins. As a Teen Titan, Tim excelled as both leader and mentor, though following in Batman’s footsteps is anything but his dream.”

DC Multiverse Superman Jonathan Kent Future State 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The figure features up to 22 points of articulation, an alternate pair of hands, a flight stand base, and an art card.

“After his father, the first Superman, is exiled from Earth, Jon takes on the symbol of hope to become the Man of Steel. As Superman, he stands ready to protect the world, using his incredible superpowers to prove to himself and the people of Metropolis that the S-shield on his chest is deserved.”

You can keep track of the latest and greatest McFarlane Toys releases right here.