New Gods Director Ava DuVernay Reacts to Granny Goodness Fan Casting

Though there are a lot of DC Comics movies on the horizon, the future will soon head to the cosmos as director Ava DuVernay prepares to begin production on her sci-fi superhero epic New Gods. Her film will be based on the Jack Kirby comic series of the same name, with the legendary King of Comics’ franchise that introduced characters like Orion, Big Barda, Mister Miracle, and Darkseid into the canon. Now fans are speaking out on who they want to see in the film, revealing a group of phenomenal actresses who could play one of the DC’s most vile villains: Granny Goodness.

And DuVernay herself agrees with these choices, as she stated in one of her latest posts on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An embarrassment of riches. These ladies are phenoms. https://t.co/disMUnkUSF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 14, 2019

There’s no question that Glenn Close, Kathy Bates, Helen Mirren, or Imelda Staunton would make a perfect Granny Goodness, and hopefully DuVernay manages to secure the talents of one of these actresses (or someone just as talented) for such a diabolical role.

The New Gods movie is already earning a lot of buzz among fans, especially with the reveal that DuVernay is collaborating with award-winning writer Tom King who famously penned the Mister Miracle maxi-series with artist Mitch Gerads. That comic told the story of the titular escape artist and his wife Big Barda in an epic quest against Darkseid, while Miracle also attempted to cope with depression.

King previously spoke with Publisher’s Weekly about the movie, praising the works of both Kirby and DuVernay.

“I feel like I have this genius, Jack Kirby, who created this [series] and this genius Ava DuVernay,” explained King. “I see them as parallel figures, both taking their uniquely American backgrounds and using them to push American art forward into places it’s never been before. I feel like it’s job to bring those two geniuses to together and to make it work.”

The New Gods does not yet have a release date.

Other upcoming DC Comics movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020; Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020; The Batman on June 25, 2021; The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021; Black Adam on December 22, 2021; and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.