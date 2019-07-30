New Gods Likely to Feature a When They See Us Cast Member

DC fans are already pretty excited to see how the New Gods movie will come together, now that the script is being written by Tom King and Ava DuVernay. While we might have to wait a while to find out who will be starring in the film, DuVernay recently dropped a pretty compelling hint on social media. The director was recently asked if any of the cast from her recent Netflix miniseries, When They See Us, will carry over into New Gods. DuVernay revealed that she has always carried actors over from one project to the next, so there is “a 99.9% chance” that will happen between When They See Us and New Gods.

In each of my narrative projects since my first film entitled I WILL FOLLOW, I bring over an actor from the last project I made. So, yes, there is a 99.9% chance this will happen again. https://t.co/BGNvouyNDJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 30, 2019

Fans of DuVernay’s work have probably noticed this trend, with David Oyelowo appearing in both Middle of Nowhere and Selma, Oprah Winfrey in Selma and A Wrinkle in Time, and Storm Reid in A Wrinkle in Time and When They See Us. While Reid is already cast in an upcoming DC property (James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad), Oyelowo and Winfrey have been among fans’ “fan casts” for New Gods almost since DuVernay was first tied to the project. And now that DuVernay has all but confirmed this connection between When They See Us and New Gods, that certainly opens up a whole lot of fancasting opportunities as well.

DuVernay also confirmed that the Female Furies and Darkseid will be factoring into the film, something that probably doesn’t surprise fans of the Jack Kirby-created world. Although other plot details might be under wraps for the time being, it will certainly be interesting to see how New Gods factors into the ever-changing landscape of DC movies.

“Warner Brothers has been – even before Wonder Woman came out – developing standalone characters, like they did with Joker and Scorsese: they’ve got a project, and they’ve got a number of projects with a Batman standalone, and things like that, and each one of them has different directors.” DC producer Charles Roven said in a 2018 interview. “So it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s going to be a commonality of creative synchronicity in what each one of those directors are doing… The great thing about that is that that means there will be a constant freshness.”

New Gods does not currently have a release date. Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.