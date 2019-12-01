New Gods Director Ava DuVernay Provides Update on DC Comics Film’s Script

The landscape of DC Comics-inspired movies is continuing to evolve in interesting ways, with solo characters and iconic groups headed to the big screen in the coming years. One of the most highly-anticipated players in that is New Gods, which will adapt the cosmic world crafted by Jack Kirby. While the film has been in pre-production for quite some time, its script is currently being written by director Ava DuVernay, as well as Mister Miracle and Batman comic writer Tom King. In a recent tweet, DuVernay was asked for an update about how the film is going and answered in a pretty epic way. As the Selma and A Wrinkle in Time director put it, she’s co-writing the film with King “like [Big] Barda in a battle”, “strong and fearing no man”.

Writing with @TomKingTK like Barda in a battle. Strong and fearing no man. https://t.co/6jN056UHas — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 29, 2019

New Gods will tell the story of the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, two twin planets that are engaged in an epic cosmic war. While details around the film’s plot are currently a mystery, DuVernay previously confirmed that Darkseid, the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips, and the Female Furies, a group of women warriors, would definitely make an appearance.

“I feel like I have this genius, Jack Kirby, who created this [series] and this genius Ava DuVernay,” King explained in an interview earlier this fall. “I see them as parallel figures, both taking their uniquely American backgrounds and using them to push American art forward into places it’s never been before. I feel like it’s job to bring those two geniuses to together and to make it work.”

Even though the Fourth World has been sparingly teased in the DC Extended Universe thus far – namely through Justice League villain Steppenwolf – it will be interesting to see how New Gods carves out a unique realm for itself in the franchise’s landscape.

“Warner Brothers has been – even before Wonder Woman came out – developing standalone characters, like they did with Joker and Scorsese: they’ve got a project, and they’ve got a number of projects with a Batman standalone, and things like that, and each one of them has different directors.” DC producer Charles Roven said in a 2018 interview. “So it doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s going to be a commonality of creative synchronicity in what each one of those directors are doing… The great thing about that is that that means there will be a constant freshness.”

New Gods does not currently have a release date. Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

