New ‘Krypton’ Ad Reveals Brainiac’s Next Move

SYFY has released a new teaser for tonight’s episode of Krypton, titled “The Rankless Initiative.”

In the trailer, which focuses on the approach of Brainiac, a rankless citizen is seen wearing protective garb in the Outlands, and encountering one of Brainiac’s advance sentry devices, as seen briefly in the previous episode.

Speaking of “seen briefly,” this Rankless appears to be Rohm (Alexis Raben), the mother of Ona (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland). The pair were seen at the end of last week’s episode, bringing Seg a small memorial token for his parents.

It seems likely that Rohm will end up as the host of Brainiac, something that will provide him his next step in the conquest of Kandor, a city that history says will eventually end up captured on board his skull-shaped ship.

“There are many, many iterations of Braniac out there, so certain things I can probably tell you, and certain things I have to be a little coy about,” Blake Ritson, who plays Brainiac, told reporters during a recent set visit. “I suppose the first thing I should say, is this is a Braniac you have never seen on screen before. This is a very different. I think the only time he’s ever been in live action is Smallville, where he was effectively self-aware AI, and in that version, he appeared as a 20th Century human professor. This one will not be like that. He will be infinitely more terrifying.”

Brainiac in the comics has undergone numerous changes, from generic, green-skinned supervillain, to robot, to circus psychic with alien ties, to a borderline god, populating a whole planet with dead realities in Convergence. That last one sounds closest to where Ritson plans to go.

“This one is the full-fledged collector of worlds, so this version of Braniac is a hyper-intelligent alien android who is busy traversing the universe in his gigantic metal skull ship,” Ritson teased. “He is effectively in the process of cataloging and absorbing all of creation. He views each world as a form of a receptacle of intelligence, and he’s got to have it all. He rips a whole city from each planet before destroying it, or not, and then moves on. And the idea is, he then miniaturizes [the city], puts it into a tiny bottle on his ship, and sucks the information out of it — So he is basically in the process of becoming creation.”

Krypton airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/ 9CT on SYFY.