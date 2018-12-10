New ‘Shazam!’ Footage Debuts at CCXP

Cast and crew for Shazam! were on location at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil this weekend to help promote the upcoming Warner Brothers flick set in the DC Extended Universe. In addition to the typical panel these productions hold at conventions, the group debuted brand new footage for those in attendance.

WARNING: A description of the footage is below. If you’re trying to go into Shazam! without seeing any of the film’s marketing for a completely spoiler-free experience, proceed with caution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to reports online, the footage shows the first time Shazam (Zachary Levi) and the film’s villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) meat. In one tweet by Twitter user @Luiz_fernando_J, Levi’s titular character thinks he’s invincible but Sivana is quick to prove him wrong.

“#Sivana easily overcomes and throws him to the skies and makes Shazam beg for his life,” Fernando tweeted. “Sivana complains Shazam acts like a child, and Shazam affirms that he is one.”

Fernando then goes on to explain that as Shazam is falling towards the ground, he calls out Superman’s name at which time, Levi begins to float hinting that his dormant flying powers have awakened.

#Shazam thinks he is unbeatable, but #Sivana easily overcomes and throws him to the skies and makes Shazam to beg for his life. Sivana complains Shazam acts like a child, and Shazam affirms that he is one. When falling, Shazam screams “Superman! Superman!” and starts to float. — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 9, 2018

The footage seems to be part of a second trailer, which has yet to be released online. Because the trailer exclusively debuted at CCXP, it’s likely safe to say that Warner Brothers will give it some time to breathe before officially unveiling the new footage online.

In addition to Levi and Strong, Shazam! is also set to feature Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Djimon Hounsou. The film’s directed by Annabelle: Creation alum David F. Sandberg on a script from Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke.

What do you think of the footage description, Shazam! fans? Does it sound like something you’d expect? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Aquaman opens on December 21st. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.