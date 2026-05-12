Nintendo Announces New Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release for 2026

Nintendo has announced a new release for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel was released back in 2023. At the time, only via the Nintendo Switch. Then, in 2025, it came to Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the launch of the console. If the timing between BOTW and TOTK repeats, then the next mainline Legend of Zelda game will be out in 2029. This would firmly place it as a Nintendo Switch 2 game, but this is obviously still roughly three years away. In the meantime, Nintendo has a little something for hardcore fans coming this September.

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More specifically, on September 17, Nintendo announced it is going to release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Mineru’s Construct amiibo. September 17 is still a ways out, but Nintendo has already begun to take pre-orders for the item, which in turn has revealed how much it will cost. To this end, Legend of Zelda fans who want this amiibo will need to fork over $35. The amiibo, which can be seen below, boasts articulated arms that enable movement, which in turn allows owners to put them in whatever pose they would like. Meanwhile, it’s also promised that the amiibo “lets you receive” random items in the following games: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Let’s you receive is in a quote because it is not 100% obvious what this means. Nintendo also promises that players “may” receive a special fabric for Link’s paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well.

Character Debuted in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

For those that do not know, Mineru debuted as a character in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but has since made appearances in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Meanwhile, Animal Kingdom fans may recognize the character because she was made a villager in the game back in the January 2026 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As for the character herself, she is the Sage of Spirit, and with her younger brother Raura, is one of the very last Zonai in Hyrule.

Some fans have pointed out that amiibo from the series have often coincided with game releases, which may suggest some type of Zelda game or DLC is going to come out on September 17. If this is the case, nothing has been announced yet. Whatever the case, this amiibo was first announced almost a year ago, so this release date announcement has been a long time coming.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Nintendo-related conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.