New Suicide Squad Portraits Of Harley Quinn And June Moon

Buzz about Suicide Squad is in full swing, as the extended edition of the film is set to release in just a couple of weeks.

With the movie nearing home audiences, and Halloween livening things up, it must have felt like the right time to release some new portraits of the leading ladies.

Photographer Clay Enos, who has worked closely with all of the DC Extended Universe films, posted two new Suicide Squad photos to his Instagram account this week.

The first is a close-up of Cara Delevingne’s June Moone. While the character spent the majority of the film in her villianous form, Enchantress, she started out as a world-renowned scientist. In her backstory, it was revealed that Moone came across an ancient being while out on an expedition, and Enchantress takes control of her body at times.

The photo we see her, is of June before the transformation. Take a look:

Cara as Dr. June Moon #suicidesquad A photo posted by Clay Enos (@clayenos) on Oct 27, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

The second picture, posted on Halloween, is another close-up. This one, however, was taken of a much more beloved and celebrated character: Harley Quinn.

Harley has always been favorite of comic fans since her inception in the early 90s. Throughout the comics, cartoons, and video games, fans anxiously await her appearances.

Margot Robbie protrayed the character in Suicide Squad, and her performance brought thunderous praise from audiences across the globe. Quinn stood out as a bright spot in the film, and people all over the world have used the character as a Halloween inspiration this year.

Halloween inspiration. #SuicideSquad #BetteronVero A photo posted by Clay Enos (@clayenos) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:40pm PDT

Suicide Squad is set to release on Digital HD on November 15, and on Blu Ray and DVD in December.