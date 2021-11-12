The Batman: Best Look Yet At New Batmobile Revealed

Bat-fans got a first look at the all-new Batmobile that Robert Pattinson’s dark knight will drive in the upcoming The Batman both during production and in the first trailer. We saw the car, which is among the most regular looking Batmobiles on the big screen, in action with the most recent teaser trailer as well but now photos of the vehicle on display have arrived online offering an even closer look at it. One DC fan spotted the new Batmobile at The WB Abu Dhabi hotel, showing off a few different up close angles of the car. Check them out below!

Out of all the Batmobiles that have appeared in various Batman movies, this version really stands out for how regular it looks. Compared to the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher Batmobiles which seem far more in line with comic book and toy designs, and the Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan Batmobiles that were essentially tanks, this is just a car that Pattinson’s Batman has put together. The first trailer for the movie not only teased this new version of the character’s wheels, but the place where he hides. Speaking previously at DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves opened up about the trifecta of designing all three of these things so that they complimented each other.

https://twitter.com/TaurooAldebaran/status/1459246657229443075

“One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he’s going to have,” Reeves said. “And so, you know, for me that’s been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don’t, we’ve already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I’m writing.”

He continued, “I’d say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part’s a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that. That’s the incredible candy, right? Like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you’re doing the right thing, and then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It’s a, it’s been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.