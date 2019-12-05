New Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Revealed

Fans are already bracing for their first official look at Wonder Woman 1984 later this week, as the first trailer is expected to debut during the DC Films presentation at CCXP in Brazil. We’ve already been treated to a first look at what might be the villain Cheetah in the film, and now another new piece of the marketing puzzle has made its way online. As seen on display at CCXP, a new poster for the sequel has been revealed which you can check out below. For those confused by the “MM” on the poster, Wonder Woman is known as Mulher-Maravilha in Portuguese.

Gal Gadot recently teased that the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on Sunday — or at least that’s what it appears that she was teasing when she recently shared that something “Very exciting” is arriving this weekend and asked fans to submit their best “Power Pose” photos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m here to let you all know that something very exciting is coming your way, this Sunday, December 8,” Gadot said. “You can get in on the action before anyone else by commenting below with a photo of your fiercest Wonder Woman pose. Then tune in right here to watch it all unfold.” Historically, Warner Bros. releases its trailers from San Diego Comic-Con online at the same time as their playing in Hall H. CCXP might follow that lead, but that remains to be seen.

Gal Gadot is joined in the sequel once again by actor Chris Pine who is set to return as Steve Trevor, though that will likely come as a surprise for many fans considering the character’s demise at the end of the first movie. But Pine himself addressed the surprising circumstances surrounding Trevor’s return during an interview with Variety earlier this year.

“I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen,” Pine explained. “I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: ‘Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.’ And Patty’s like, ‘No, not about you.’ She said ‘not about you’ more times making this film.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2020.