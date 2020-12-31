DC Comics Has Joker Blowing Up 2020 In New Year's Eve Greeting

✖

DC Comics had Joker blow up 2020 in a New Year’s Eve greeting. Everyone’s been ready to leave this one behind as the year has dragged on. However, the villain is all too willing to speed things along. The image they posted has the revamped version of the character ready to put 2020 away permanently, and as an added bonus Harley Quinn is there. Stephen Byrne’s work is a lot of fun and he gets a shout-out as the artist behind the image too. Joker War was a huge part of 2020 for the DC brand as the Clown Prince of Crime decided to take his battle against Batman to another level. After securing all of the Wayne family fortune, the madman decided to unleash chaos on Gotham. The Dark Knight also had to contend with all of his tech being gone and his network of allies being scattered. But, we’re back to a more “normal equilibrium” now.

James Tynion IV had some big expectations for Joker War. It seems like he’s succeeded in shaking some things up going forward for Bruce Wayne. He talked to SYFY Wire about what’s coming up for Batman.

"I do think that people want something new, and that's part of why, in a meta sense, that's what I'm doing with this story. I'm trying to create new characters, bring them into the Gotham mythos, expand the Gotham mythos, change some of the core pillars of the Gotham mythos," Tynion explained. "This is a lot of what Joker War does. It raises Gotham so that new stories can be built off of it, and that's been one of the most exciting things in that mix is just being able to create a whole bunch of new story and threads that are going to pay off, not only later this year, but into next year."

A lot of fans were wondering what was up with Ghost-Maker headed into that storyline. Batman #100 gave them a longer look at the figure and the creator tried to keep that mystery.

"Ghost-Maker is a character who we'll see a little bit of right at the end of Batman #100 but will come in in a big way in November and beyond," Tynion continued. "This is a character who I've been excited about for a really long time. He's definitely going to show up as an adversary to Bruce, but he is not necessarily a villain per se. He is someone that Bruce has known since he was a young man traveling around the world training to become Batman. And now, basically Bruce's rival from when he was 15 years old has come back to Gotham City because he doesn't think Bruce is doing a very good job. That's the sort of core conceit, is creating this rival from youth that we're going to see come in in a big way in the present."

