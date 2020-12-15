DC Announces The Joker Ongoing Series

DC has been releasing a lot of teases regarding its upcoming publishing future, especially coinciding with the two-month Future State event that will kick off early next year. Following that, it definitely seems like all bets are off in the DC universe -- and especially in Gotham City. The publisher has already announced Batman: Urban Legends, a prestige format anthology series that is set to follow stories within Batman's orbit -- and it sounds like the hero's biggest foe is set to get his own solo venture. On Tuesday, DC announced The Joker, a new monthly ongoing series that is set to follow the latest updates regarding the Clown Prince of Crime, especially following the tumultuous events of "Joker War" earlier this year. The series will be anchored by a main story from Batman team James Tynion IV and Guillem March, and also include a Punchline-centered backup story from Tynion IV, Sam Johns, and artist Mirka Andolfo.

After an unthinkable attack on Gotham City, the Clown Prince of Crime has become the most wanted man in the world! The Joker is doing his best to stay several steps ahead of law enforcement overseas, but Jim Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the last manhunt of his life and vows to track down Gotham’s worst nemesis, completing his storied career. But there are some mysterious and deadly forces that are also on the hunt for The Joker, and they’re not going to let Gordon slow them down or get in the way.

“When I was approached by DC about the concept of an ongoing series spotlighting The Joker, I thought, ‘What would that book even look like?,’” Tynion said in a statement. “I’m excited to share this story in a way that honors everything that a series about The Joker can be, while coming at if from an exciting, unexpected angle. I’m also thrilled to continue working with Sam and Mirka to expand the Punchline story we began in November as a back-up feature in this new ongoing Joker series. The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror and mayhem we’re creating!”

In the backup story by Tynion IV, co-writer Sam Johns, and artist Mirka Andolfo, Alexis Kaye, a.k.a. Punchline becomes the newest resident of Blackgate Penitentiary, while on the outside Harper Row resumes her role as Bluebird to prevent her brother from falling under the influence of Punchline and her beguiling brand of anarchy and chaos.

The Joker will be a 40-page monthly series, and will retail for $4.99 an issue. The first issue will be available at comic book stores and digital retailers beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

What do you think of the Joker getting his own solo series post-Future State?