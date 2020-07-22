DC Explains Batman's New Suit

(Photo: DC Comics)

Today marked the official release of Batman #95 and the official start of "The Joker War" storyline that has been teased and set-up by DC Comics for months now. In the pages of the comic comes a very brief moment that DC themselves teased last week with the reveal of a brand-new Batsuit. Though it remains unclear just what functionality this suit has for the Dark Knight, the unique color palette makes it stand out, to the point that even the new character Punchline makes a comment on it. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Batman group editor Ben Abernathy confirmed that the suit will play a role in the comics future.

"That suit will be revisited at some point," Abernathy said. "It's not meant strictly to be a cliffhanger mystery, but that suit, there'll be further discussion on that at some point down the line. But it is a pretty cool suit. I'll admit that. And actually talking to the design, that was like, 'Jorge, design this futuristic, cool suit.' And he worked up the design on that."

He continued, "I'm not sure if he was born for this arc and/or drawing Batman, but his hard work and commitment and his energy, his design sense, everything about it has just been phenomenal...And I think part of the reason, and I'm not going to lie, he designed the Punchline character. His design aesthetic of these characters and that suit you mentioned that really stands out, Jorge is bringing to Gotham this design sense that I'm hoping will, I don't want to say freshen things up, but these new characters and these new look and a new style that is in a lot of ways, uniquely his own. I'm genuinely excited for people who would be checking out and Joker War."

(Photo: DC Comics)

The new Batman suit will also appear in the upcoming Batman #96 in what appears to be a very twisted dream or nightmare had by Batman. In the sequence he's seen wearing the suit, shown with some kind of electricity stun enabled, but as we know from Batman #95 the origins of this design remain a mystery as both Bruce and Lucius Fox thought the other had created it.

BATMAN #96 (“The Joker War, Part Two)

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez

Cover by Guillem March

Card stock variant cover by Francesco Mattina

1:25 Clownhunter card stock variant cover by Jorge Jimenez

On Sale Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Reeling from the effects of the worst Joker toxin attack ever, Batman is on the run through Gotham City, pursued by the dark shadows and voices that haunt is past and present! As The Joker’s plan materializes, the only person who can save him from the brink of true madness is… Harley Quinn?

Plus, who is the mysterious figure known as Clownhunter?"

$3.99 US/32 Pages

Card stock variant cover $4.99 US

