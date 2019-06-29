Nicolas Winding Refn Wants To Direct A Batgirl Movie

Batgirl is one of the many DC WB projects in the pipeline, and aside from the fact that it is being written at the moment by Christina Hodson, we don’t know much about it. That said there is one director who would love a crack at the character, and that is Too Old To Die Young director Nicolas Winding Refn. Refn is known for his work on films like Only God Forgives and Drive, and during a new interview he was asked if he would ever take on a more mainstream film, perhaps even a superhero movie or a comic book movie, and the answer definitely might surprise you.

Refn admitted he’s been offered bigger films in the past, but has never found quite the right mix to get him to sign on. That said, there is one character he would be up for working with, and that’s a certain Gotham defender named Batgirl.

“Regarding everything else, no I mean, projects that have come to me or been approached about, I’ve always decided not to do them in the end,” Refn told Collider. “I love Hollywood. I love glamour and glitz. I love camp. I love vanity, I love egos, I indulge in all that, but the bigger kind of approaches or the offers that have come my way or the interest, in the end, I’ve always just felt that I wasn’t the right person in the end for it. Doesn’t mean that it won’t happen. I mean I would love to do one of those comic book (movies), I mean, me and Batgirl it’s like…we coexist.”

“It’s just like a lot of people are obsessed with the idea of this is it or this is it. If it comes and it’s the right…and I can do my version of it or I can be part of a contribution to that, great,” Refn said. “But if it’s not I’ll just go make something else.”

That said, he does already have someone in mind who could play the part of Barbara Gordon, teasing “I know who’s gonna play it”, though he wouldn’t divulge who that actress he had in mind was.

The Batgirl movie was originally set to be written by Joss Whedon, though he eventually stepped down from it, paving the way for Hodson (Bumblebee) to take over. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the film soon, but let us know if you want to see Refn take on the project in the comments!