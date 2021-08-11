One:12 Collective Superman Man of Steel Edition Figure Is up for Pre-Order

By Sean Fallon

mezco-superman

Following the debut of their huge Fantastic Four set in June, Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their One:12 Collective Superman: Man of Steel Edition figure, and it comes loaded with features and accessories. This includes 7 head portraits, 10 interchangeable hands, a Starro alien that can attach to Superman's face, a Black Mercy creature that attaches to his chest, and more.

Pre-orders for the Superman: Man of Steel Edition One:12 Collective action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $125 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in July of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

mezco-superman-2

The One:12 Collective Superman Figure Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
  • Seven (7) head portraits
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 16cm tall
  • Ten (10) interchangeable hands
  • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of flying hands (L&R)
  • Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
  • One (1) pair of holding hand (L&R)
0comments

Costume:

  • Fitted suit with ‘House of El’ family crest
  • Cape with integrated posing wire
  • Waist belt
  • Knee-high boots
mezco-superman-3

Accessories:

  • One (1) Starro
  • One (1) Black Mercy with posable tentacles
  • One (1) Phantom Zone Projector
  • One (1) Kryptonite trophy display
  • Three (3) magnetic bullet ricochet FX
  • Two (2) heat vision FX
  • Two (2) punch FX
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Start the Conversation

of