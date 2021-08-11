One:12 Collective Superman Man of Steel Edition Figure Is up for Pre-Order

Following the debut of their huge Fantastic Four set in June, Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their One:12 Collective Superman: Man of Steel Edition figure, and it comes loaded with features and accessories. This includes 7 head portraits, 10 interchangeable hands, a Starro alien that can attach to Superman's face, a Black Mercy creature that attaches to his chest, and more.

Pre-orders for the Superman: Man of Steel Edition One:12 Collective action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $125 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in July of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

The One:12 Collective Superman Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Seven (7) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of flying hands (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of holding hand (L&R)

Costume:

Fitted suit with ‘House of El’ family crest

Cape with integrated posing wire

Waist belt

Knee-high boots

Accessories:

One (1) Starro

One (1) Black Mercy with posable tentacles

One (1) Phantom Zone Projector

One (1) Kryptonite trophy display

Three (3) magnetic bullet ricochet FX

Two (2) heat vision FX

Two (2) punch FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

