One:12 Collective Superman Man of Steel Edition Figure Is up for Pre-Order
Following the debut of their huge Fantastic Four set in June, Mezco Toyz has opened up pre-orders for their One:12 Collective Superman: Man of Steel Edition figure, and it comes loaded with features and accessories. This includes 7 head portraits, 10 interchangeable hands, a Starro alien that can attach to Superman's face, a Black Mercy creature that attaches to his chest, and more.
Pre-orders for the Superman: Man of Steel Edition One:12 Collective action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $125 with free shipping. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and there is no deposit required - that's not the case for most places that will carry this figure. It's set to arrive in July of 2022. A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.
The One:12 Collective Superman Figure Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
- Seven (7) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 16cm tall
- Ten (10) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of flying hands (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of holding hand (L&R)
Costume:
- Fitted suit with ‘House of El’ family crest
- Cape with integrated posing wire
- Waist belt
- Knee-high boots
Accessories:
- One (1) Starro
- One (1) Black Mercy with posable tentacles
- One (1) Phantom Zone Projector
- One (1) Kryptonite trophy display
- Three (3) magnetic bullet ricochet FX
- Two (2) heat vision FX
- Two (2) punch FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
