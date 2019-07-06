Original Green Lantern Rumored To Debut In Stargirl TV Series

DC Universe’s next original series up to bat will be Stargirl, which will star Brec Bassinger in the lead role of Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl. A new rumor has popped up though that suggests she will be joined by another DC favorite on the show, and if this is true Green Lantern fans now have something cool to look forward to. According to insider Lance Ausfresser from the Stargirl Facebook group, original Green Lantern Alan Scott is set to appear in Stargirl’s first season, and it makes sense if you consider Stargirl’s history with the JSA and her origins in general (via Full Circle Cinema).

There actually might already be a description for Scott out there, though under a different name. Last year Stargirl was casting a character named Arthur Matlock (via That Hashtag Show), whose description reads “Described as a powerful man, both through physique, mind, and heart, he is a kind individual who is quick with his fists whenever it is necessary. That also allows him to be a great husband to his wife Ruth and a great father to his baby son Ben.”

That could easily be describing Scott, just leaving out the whole Green Lantern aspect of his character. If you throw in the fact that other JSA members like Wildcat and Hourman are appearing in the show, it makes the argument even more convincing.

Scott first appeared in All-American Comics #16 in 1940, and shortly after that helped found the Justice Society. Scott’s final Golden Age appearance was in 1951, and Green Lantern was later relaunched in 1959, with Hal Jordan becoming the primary Green Lantern. Scott would make his way back into the universe though and ever since has become a fixture of the DC Universe.

Personally we can’t wait to see a Green Lantern as part of the DC Universe line of shows, even if it is in simply a cameo or supporting role, and hopefully, we’ll get to see more Lanterns introduced sooner rather than later.

Stargirl is being written and executive produced by Johns, and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also serve as executive producers. The series is being produced by Berlanti Productions and Johns’ Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series stars Bassinger, Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker, and you can check out the official description for the series below.

“STARGIRL follows High School sophomore Courtney Whitmore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new DC Universe series reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in a fun, exciting and unpredictable series premiering in 2019, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Mad Ghost Productions and Berlanti Productions.”

Stargirl hits DC Universe later this year.