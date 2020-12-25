Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Goes Viral Singing Kacey Musgraves Song

✖

It's always such a delight when Lynda Carter channels her iconic character, Wonder Woman, on social media. Lately, we've seen her donning the classic gauntlets, wearing a Wonder Woman mask, and even doing the famous Wonder Woman twirl while showing her support for President-elect Joe Biden. Now, she's brightening up the Internet once again in a new video which shows her singing along to the Kacey Musgraves song "Wonder Woman."

"'Cause, baby, I ain't Wonder Woman," Carter wrote with a winky face. She tagged Musgraves in the post, but the singer has yet to respond. We'll be keeping an eye out for a reply! You can check out the fun little video in the tweet below:

Previously, Carter teased a potential appearance in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. "Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, we're soul sisters," Carter said on Megyn Kelly's TV show back in 2018. "That is up to Patty Jenkins. I've been talking to her about it, and she's given me some hints about it. And I guess it's up to Warner Bros. if they want to spend the money."

Carter has made numerous appearances on Supergirl in recent years, but appearing in Wonder Woman 1984 would mark the star's first appearance in a DC film alongside current Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. Carter was a big influence on the 2017 Wonder Woman movie as well. In fact, she was in contact with director Patty Jenkins about how the movie would portray the character while the script was being worked on. She even reviewed the film calling it a "wonderful movie" and added that Gadot was "fabulous" in the titular role. Carter also openly called for Wonder Woman to have been nominated for an Academy Award after only a clip from the film was shown during the ceremony.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Currently, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25th, but that could change again.